Fire department steps up response time

A volunteer fire department is trying to step up their response time by bringing in more bays.

According to Mayor Wyant Beede, they're currently working on getting two bays for their fire department.

The Beedeville Fire Station currently has one bay, which is 15 years old. However, Beede says they're in need of more space because it's not enough room to hold all of their equipment and fire trucks.

Also, he says the situation is affecting their response time because their bay is three blocks away from their main station. Beede says they're seeking a block grant of $75,000 from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

"It makes for a hard time getting everything together and cuts on time," he said. "So, we want to put everything in one location so we can respond a whole lot faster."

Beede says they're hoping to receive the grant in October.

In the meantime, he said they're hosting a Grill and Chill Fundraiser on June 17 to raise money for the fire department; and also to help lower their ISO rating which is currently sitting at a 9.

If you're interested in donating to the Beedeville Fire Department, contact Beede at 501-551-4960.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android