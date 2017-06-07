Region 8 kids enjoy the great outdoors

The 7th & Mueller Church of Christ 2nd Annual Summer Camp at the Crowley’s Ridge Youth Camp in Greene County is underway.

Co-Director for the camp Adam Eades said this camp began with an idea to help others.

“A year ago, we had a vision,” Eades said. “We wanted to try to reach out to the community around the 7th & Mueller Church of Christ. We wanted to come up with a camp where we could invite the community out. All of us there, we’re servants. And we want to serve the community which caused this camp to come about.”

Eades said they wanted to reach out to all the kids in their community, especially those who were underprivileged.

“We have a heart for our community around us,” Eades said. “With that, it brings in all kinds of kids. We just have a heart for kids at our church. And we want to be a haven for our community to come in and learn about Jesus. And just be a part of our community there. We’re a family at 7th & Mueller. So, we want to grow and we’re really focused on the community around us.”

Eades said the camp is sponsored by church members so it's no cost to the children or families.

The kids have gone horseback riding, fishing, hiking, overnight camping, basketball, zip lining and have learned about Jesus.

“They spend a lot of time playing together,” Eades said. “We just incorporate the principles of Jesus through it all. Through our sportsmanship and how they treat each other. And the adults here just try to take the kids under their wings. Be as kind and compassionate to those kids that we can.”

Eades said this camp is just getting started.

“I don’t think it’ll ever end,” Eades said. “After the success, we’ve had over the last two summers, I think this is going to be a part of 7th & Mueller for many years to come.”

Around 40 kids, ages 9 to 13, are attending the youth camp this week.

