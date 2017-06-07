Local dealership honors veterans

The owners of a Region 8 dealership decided to say thank you to our local veterans by supporting them in a big way.

A special presentation took place Wednesday afternoon at Simpli Auto in Jonesboro.

A check was presented to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unit 8 Riders Group for over $3,300.

Chairman of the Unit 8 Riders and of the Funeral Honor Guard Ira Brown said this money will be used to help establish the Funeral Honor Guard.

“Like a lot of funeral homes around here,” Brown said. “They need an honor guard to be at the funeral. We do a rifle salute. It’s not a salute actually to the person, it’s to their sacrifice. A lot of people misconstrue about what this is. They think of a twenty-one-gun salute. That’s not what this is. It’s called a three-volley. You have anywhere from three to seven people and you fire your rifles three times.”

Brown said they’re just getting the honor guard started.

“We’re trying to build this up,” Brown said. “We’re going to work this through the VFW and the other military organizations in the area so the we can always have enough if we’re called we have enough people to go and perform the ceremony.”

Brown said this is something important to the veterans and their families.

“It’s to show respect for the individual,” Brown said. “And so, their family can see just how much the military appreciates their service and the sacrifice of the family.”

Brown said they’ve already gotten a number of calls from Region 8 residents showing an interest in the group.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls,” Brown said. “We’ve gotten calls from different funeral homes from people who have requested this. But none was available to do it. So, we want to get this started so we can have it for all our military veterans.”

For more information, call the VFW Post 1991 at (870) 932-0347 or call (870) 530-0591.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android