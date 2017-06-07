Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in murder case

Kordarro Woodard (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.) Kordarro Woodard (Source: Blytheville Police Dept.)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Mississippi County jury found a man guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Martha George.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Kordarro Woodard, 25, of Blytheville was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The state said Woodard went to George’s home on June 19, 2016, just after midnight.

They got into an argument and fight in which he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire with a lighter.

Woodard said George set herself on fire in an attempted suicide because he was talking to other women.

Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommended sentenced.

Ellington praised detectives with the Blytheville Police Department and deputy prosecuting attorneys for their hard work in investigating and prosecuting this case.

