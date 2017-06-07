City saves money, water with new meter system - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City saves money, water with new meter system

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Bono is saving water and streamlining its billing system thanks to an innovative system used to read their water meters.

Mayor Dan Shaw said the new system has made a great impact on the town.

“We don’t have to physically read every meter and we can do it a lot more accurately from the office with this KP System than we were able to do manually,” Shaw said. “And we don’t have the labor involved. We don’t have to deal with freezing weather, hot weather, snakes and spiders, and mud and rain and all those kinds of things when it comes time to read the meters.”

The KP Data Solutions software can read all of the town’s meters within a matter of seconds.

It can catch any potential problems quickly also.

“I’m going to say there’s been thousands and thousands of gallons of water saved,” Shaw said. “And, of course, that allows us to actually bill for whatever water is used but it also allows the customers to determine if they’re being billed more than they should be or whatever because of the system.”

It also lets the city notify residents about any unknown leaks they may have because it sends a notification if there is a constant stream of water anywhere. 

