Plans ready for Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo

People listen Wednesday to information about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo, scheduled for August 11 and 12 in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

A meeting about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo kicked off at Fat City in Jonesboro Wednesday.

Representatives from the rodeo met with community members to give everyone an idea of what to expect.

Bill Fitzgerald, who is a promoter for the event, said it's going to be exciting this year.

"It's going to be a great event," Fitzgerald said. "It's family fun. It's going to be exciting for family members for all ages. We've got great clowns. We're going to have the calf scramble again for the kids and all seven major rodeo events. We'll have bareback riding, saddleback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and then, of course, everybody's favorite ... bull riding."

Fitzgerald said they plan to use part of the rodeo's proceeds to help not one, but two local groups.

"We are happy to be able to support a couple of different charities," Fitzgerald said. "Part of the proceeds from the rodeo this year will go to the Manila FFA and also to Diego Ranch. Michael Jackson does a great here in Jonesboro to help people with therapeutic horseback riding."

Also, something new year is the date.

Fitzgerald said they wanted to get the word out now that the rodeo will be taking place in August.

"The big thing that's new this year is the date," Fitzgerald said. "This year's rodeo is August 11 and 12. So, we want to make sure everybody knows. It's right at the end of summer. It's before school starts back. So, everybody needs to come out and have a last blast of summer. Have fun and be entertained."

Tickets go on sale July 7.

