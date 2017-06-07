Ten Commandments monument draws support, opposition

The construction of a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock has started, but the debate and a possible lawsuit over the issue continues.

According to Region 8 News Partner Talk Business and Politics, the State Capitol Arts and Ground Commission unanimously approved a proposal to put the monument on the west side of the Capitol, between the Arkansas Supreme Court and the Arkansas Department of Education.

Crews finished laying the foundation for the 44 inches long by 78 inches tall, 6,000-pound monument Tuesday. Supporters say the monument will honor the state's Christian heritage and is modeled after monuments in Texas and other states.

A group called the American History & Heritage Foundation is required to pay 10% of the construction costs and installation into a found to build state monuments.

Chris Powell, a spokesman for Secretary of State Mark Martin, said he did not know when the project would be done but noted it could take a few days. However, Holly Dickson, a spokesman for the Arkansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the monument would alienate people who do not believe in a certain religion.

“From the time this bill was filed, we have said this bill is going to favor one group of believers over all other groups of believers and non-believers. It is a violation of our rights to religious liberty when the government takes sides on questions of faith,” Dickson said.

Dickson also told Talk Business and Politics she believes that the ACLU will file suit to challenge the constitutionality of faith-based monuments on state grounds.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android