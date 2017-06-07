After the game: Blytheville man sentenced to 15 years in prison - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

After the game: Blytheville man sentenced to 15 years in prison

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, a Blytheville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend. 

Plus, Kirsten May was in Bono today and has more on safety improvements at Bono Lake.

And will this nice weather last? Ryan Vaughan has that answer after the game.

  • Ten Commandments monument draws support, opposition

    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The construction of a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock has started but the debate and a possible lawsuit over the issue continues. 

  • Plans ready for Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo

    Promoter Bill Fitzgerald talks about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)Promoter Bill Fitzgerald talks about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

    A meeting about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo kicked off at Fat City in Jonesboro Wednesday. 

  • Melba Theater named to group

    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A historic landmark in downtown Batesville is now a member of the Theatre Historical Society of America. 

