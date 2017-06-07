Soldier's remains identified

Officials have been able to identify the remains of a United States serviceman from central Arkansas, unaccounted for since World War II.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, 18-year-old Marine Corps Pfc. Larry R. Roberts of Damascus was killed in November 1943 during the battle of Tarawa.

At least 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed, with nearly 2,000 more wounded in the battle.

Officials said that service members who were killed in the battle were buried in battlefield cemeteries on Betio Island, KATV reported. Roberts' remains were declared non-recoverable in 1949.

However, a group found the remains in June 2015 and used DNA analysis to identify the remains.

Roberts' remains are being returned to his family for a military funeral.

