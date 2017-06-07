Soldier's remains identified - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Soldier's remains identified

Marine Corps PFC Larry R. Roberts (Source: KATV) Marine Corps PFC Larry R. Roberts (Source: KATV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) -

Officials have been able to identify the remains of a United States serviceman from central Arkansas, unaccounted for since World War II. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, 18-year-old Marine Corps Pfc. Larry R. Roberts of Damascus was killed in November 1943 during the battle of Tarawa. 

At least 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed, with nearly 2,000 more wounded in the battle. 

Officials said that service members who were killed in the battle were buried in battlefield cemeteries on Betio Island, KATV reported. Roberts' remains were declared non-recoverable in 1949. 

However, a group found the remains in June 2015 and used DNA analysis to identify the remains. 

Roberts' remains are being returned to his family for a military funeral. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Ten Commandments monument draws support, opposition

    Ten Commandments monument draws support, opposition

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:46:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:21:26 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    The construction of a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock has started but the debate and a possible lawsuit over the issue continues. 

    The construction of a Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the state Capitol in Little Rock has started but the debate and a possible lawsuit over the issue continues. 

  • Plans ready for Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo

    Plans ready for Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:09:45 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:37:07 GMT
    Promoter Bill Fitzgerald talks about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)Promoter Bill Fitzgerald talks about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)

    A meeting about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo kicked off at Fat City in Jonesboro Wednesday. 

    A meeting about the Northeast Arkansas Pro Rodeo kicked off at Fat City in Jonesboro Wednesday. 

  • Melba Theater named to group

    Melba Theater named to group

    Friday, March 25 2016 6:48 PM EDT2016-03-25 22:48:57 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-08 02:33:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A historic landmark in downtown Batesville is now a member of the Theatre Historical Society of America. 

    A historic landmark in downtown Batesville is now a member of the Theatre Historical Society of America. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly