A-State Board of Trustees approves tuition, fee increases

Arkansas State University Board of Trustees meeting at ASU-Newport Thursday. (Source: KAIT)

An increase in tuition and fees is approved by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees.

A-State in Jonesboro will see a 3.4 percent increase in combined tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.

In addition to the Jonesboro campus, the board approved increases at the following campuses:

ASU-Newport-3.6 percent,

ASU-Mountain Home-1.7 percent

ASU-Mid-South in West Memphis-3.1 percent

ASU-Beebe-1.7 percent

The board met Thursday in Newport to discuss the hikes.

