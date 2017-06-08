Suspect ripped victim's bra off, took money

A woman told police another woman ripped her off by ripping off her undergarment.

On Wednesday just after 3 a.m., Jonesboro Police Officer Jordan Fowler was called to the 1000-block of Hope Ave. to investigate a dispute.

Fowler found the victim at the corner of Hope and McDaniel Streets.

The officer noted in the incident report the 55-year-old Jonesboro woman had blood under her nose. Fowler asked the woman if she needed an ambulance and she declined.

The woman told the officer another woman, identified as "Jackie" in the report, "jumped her and took her money out of her bra."

"Jackie" reportedly called the victim a derogatory term and said, "you gonna give me that money." According to the report, the suspect then grabbed the woman by the throat, wrestled her until she ripped her bra, and then took $110 from her.

After the incident, the victim was given a ride to a friend's house.

The suspect, described as an African-American woman between 50-55 years old, was not found at the time of the report, Fowler stated.

According to the woman, two witnesses were inside the apartment when the incident happened. She said they "just stood there" and would not let her use the phone to call the police. Police were unable to find those witnesses.

The woman explained she did not have a phone since she had just gotten out of jail.

Officer Bill Brown was assigned the case on the same day.

Brown attempted to speak with the victim, but could not find her at the address listed for her. She also did not have a listed phone number, the officer said.

