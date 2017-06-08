Suspect ripped victim's bra off, took money

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A Poplar Bluff man is charged with murder in connection to the deadly fire he allegedly set while his grandparents slept.
A Poplar Bluff man is charged with murder in connection to the deadly fire he allegedly set while his grandparents slept.
A-State in Jonesboro will see a 3.4 percent increase in combined tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.
A-State in Jonesboro will see a 3.4 percent increase in combined tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.
Preliminary autopsy results show a Poplar Bluff man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.
Preliminary autopsy results show a Poplar Bluff man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.
A Paragould man faces drug charges after a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy found marijuana during a traffic stop.
A Paragould man faces drug charges after a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy found marijuana during a traffic stop.
A woman told police another woman ripped her off by ripping off her undergarment.
A woman told police another woman ripped her off by ripping off her undergarment.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.