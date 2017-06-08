Paragould man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A Paragould man faces drug charges after a Greene County sheriff’s deputy found marijuana during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, the deputy pulled over a car after noticing it had a broken windshield.

While waiting for information from dispatch on the four occupants in the car, the deputy said he asked them if they had been in any trouble.

The deputy said 24-year-old Stephen Shaw told him he may have some unpaid tickets.

The deputy then learned Shaw has several failure to appear warrants and asked him to get out of the vehicle.

Shaw was asked if he had any weapons or drugs on him and according to an incident report, told the deputy he had some marijuana on him.

The incident report states Shaw then removed 28.8 grams of marijuana and an electronic scale from his pocket.

Shaw was searched to make sure he didn’t have any other drugs or any weapons.

Shaw was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android