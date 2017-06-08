JPD: Man stopped with loaded gun stolen from police department

Police say a man who led an officer on a brief high-speed chase early Thursday morning had a loaded handgun reported stolen from another law enforcement agency.

Justin Tavon Boose, 18, of Marvell is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving, among other charges.

Officer Heath Loggains reported he was pulling out of Valley View Church parking lot around 3:06 a.m. Thursday when he observed a white passenger car with its license plate light hanging down.

When Loggains attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off “at a high rate of speed.” The officer sped up to 88 mph in an effort to catch up with the car but said it was still pulling away from him.

As Loggains approached the intersection of Parker Road and Southwest Drive, he saw the car pull into the parking lot of a gas station. He said the driver was moving around in his seat, “as if he was attempting to hide something.”

Loggains made contact with the driver, who said his name was “Kendarius Both.” The officer noted that the suspect was very nervous and his hands were shaking.

After asking the man to get out of the car, Loggains performed a Terry frisk to ensure he did not have a weapon. When Loggains attempted to conduct a K9 search of the vehicle, he said the suspect became upset and refused to follow his instructions to step away from the vehicle.

Loggains placed the man into handcuffs, then deployed his drug-sniffing canine, Cash. According to the incident report, Cash alerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Loggains began searching the car and reported finding a plastic bag containing a white powder residue. He also found a Glock handgun “loaded with a 22-round mag.” He later learned the gun was reported stolen from the Marvell Police Department.

The officer also said he found a paper with the name “Justin Tavon Boose” on it which turned out to be the suspect’s name. When asked who “Kendarius” was, Boose told Loggains it was his cousin.

Loggains transported Boose to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of theft by receiving, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, seat belt use, obstructing governmental operations, hazardous driving, and out of town warrant.

According to the incident report, Boose had a warrant out of Craighead County. Also, both the Marvell Police Department and DeSoto County (MS) Sheriff’s Department requested holds placed on Boose.

