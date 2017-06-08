Tonight: Hidden dangers of fidget spinners

Thursday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Paragould man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A-State Board of Trustees approves tuition, fee increases

Coroner: man died of 'fire related injuries' in Poplar Bluff arson

Hidden dangers of fidget spinners

You may love them, or hate them but fidget spinners have become very popular. Symphonie Privett has a warning about those toys after a woman tested a few she bought online. See her report on Region 8 News.

Tuition going up

Arkansas State University has approved an increase in tuition and fees. Find out how much more students will have to pay on Region 8 News.

Deadly fire investigation

We will have updates on two deadly fire investigation out of Poplar Bluff. Watch Region 8 News to find out who has been charged in the cases.

Humidity staying low

We'll continue to enjoy the low humidity as sunny skies are in the forecast through Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



