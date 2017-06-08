Triple Swing tees off at new location

The 2017 Triple Swing, a weekend-long fundraiser for St. Bernards Foundation, will include a dinner dance and two different golf classics. Both will be held at the Jonesboro Country Club.

“We have changed our venue over to the Jonesboro Country Club,” John McPike, a St. Bernards Advocate said. “We’re really excited about that. That is a big deal this year.”

Activities for the three-day long event will begin on Saturday, June 24, with a New York City-themed casual dinner dance at 6 p.m. at St. Bernards Auditorium. The Soul Shockers will provide entertainment.

On Sunday, June 25, the VIP Golf Classic will be held at the Jonesboro Country Club exclusively for platinum and gold sponsors of Triple Swing. PGA Instructor Rob Akins will be on hand to put on a short-game clinic for participants.

“Rob Akins has been a personal friend of mine,” Adam Carney, Jonesboro Country Club golf pro said. “He’s been my personal instructor for the last 11 or 12 years. He’s a Golf Digest Top 100 instructor. He’s worked with tour players. He’s worked with two major champions, two PGA Champions in David Toms and Shaun Micheel. He’s worked with some of the best amateurs in the world and has an outstanding reputation as an instructor.”

Akins is ranked 22 among Golf Digest’s Top 50 teachers.

“He’s a short-game guru,” Carney said. “We’re delighted that he will be at Jonesboro Country Club on Sunday doing a clinic specifically on the short-game. And the participants there will be custom fit for a wedge by Rob and I and get instruction. It’s really neat to have Rob and someone of his caliber be there and also involve participants in instruction at the same time and get a new wedge to help their game."

All participants will be custom-fitted for a complementary Cleveland wedge and will also receive a tee gift, commemorative team photo, on-course refreshments and prizes for the first, second and third place teams.

The Triple Swing Golf Classic will follow on Monday, June 26, at the Jonesboro Country Club.

“It’s almost full,” McPike said. “We normally take 50 teams, and it’s getting pretty close to filling up. You can contact the Foundation at 207-2500 and request information on how to get a team out there.”

The Triple Swing Golf Classic will feature a four-player scramble format, with a choice of either a morning or afternoon flight. Tournament participation includes green and cart fees, tee gift, commemorative team photo, breakfast and lunch, as well as all players will be eligible to participate in a golf ball drop with a chance to win a $500 VISA gift card.

“The advocates made the pledge this year for the money to go towards the new expansion and renovation of the heart care center out at St. Bernards,” McPike said. “ So they’re doing a big renovation out there and St. Bernards Heart Care Center.”

The chair and co-chair of this year’s Triple Swing are Justin Parkey and Rob Lance. A raffle winner’s choice of $2,500 cash or Outdoor Oasis package including a Big Green Egg, two Yeti coolers, $250 Walmart gift card, a case of wine, steaks for a year, lawn chairs, two Eno hammocks, fireworks and wine glasses.

Tickets for the raffle are $25 each or five for $100. Contact St. Bernards Foundation at 870-207-2500 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android