JPD investigating tobacco store robbery

Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery at a local tobacco store.

According to a news release from the police department, a black woman entered the Gee Street Tobacco Store, 504 Gee, just before noon Thursday and indicated she had a weapon then robbed the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman left southbound on Gee in a red Ford Focus, according to Paul Holmes, public information specialist.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and contacted the driver who said they had given the suspect a ride to the store. According to the driver, the suspect is homeless.

The suspect was wearing purple pants or leggings and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen near the Food Smart store on Gee.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or CrimeStoppers at 935-7867 (STOP).

