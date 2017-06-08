JPD: Suspect arrested in tobacco store robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Suspect arrested in tobacco store robbery

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a tobacco store on Gee Street. 

According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home on Creath Avenue Thursday night, found the suspect and arrested her. 

Earlier in the day, police said a black woman entered the Gee Street Tobacco Store, 504 Gee, just before noon Thursday and indicated she had a weapon then robbed the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman left southbound on Gee in a red Ford Focus, Holmes said.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and contacted the driver who said they had given the suspect a ride to the store. According to the driver, the suspect is homeless.

