Name of suspect arrested in tobacco store robbery released

Authorities have identified a suspect arrested in the robbery of a tobacco store on Gee Street.

Vera Letoria Thomas-Smith, 51, of Jonesboro was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center for aggravated robbery and parole violation, according to online jail records.

According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home on Creath Avenue Thursday night, found the suspect, and arrested her.

Earlier in the day, police said a black woman entered the Gee Street Tobacco Store, 504 Gee, just before noon Thursday and indicated she had a weapon then robbed the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman left southbound on Gee in a red Ford Focus, Holmes said.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and contacted the driver who said they had given Thomas-Smith a ride to the store. According to the driver, the suspect is homeless.

