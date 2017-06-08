Police: robbery suspect had cash in her mouth

Put your money where your mouth is. But for a robbery suspect, Jonesboro police said she had someone else's money in her mouth.

Vera Letoria Thomas-Smith, 51, of Jonesboro was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center for aggravated robbery and parole violation, according to online jail records.

Police said Thomas-Smith is suspected in the robbery of Gee Street Tobacco Store, 504 Gee, just before noon Thursday.

The woman reportedly indicated she had a weapon then robbed the clerk.

According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, the woman then left southbound on Gee in a red Ford Focus.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description and contacted the driver who said they had given Thomas-Smith a ride to the store. According to the driver, the suspect is homeless.

The Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home on Creath Avenue Thursday night, found the suspect, and arrested her.

While being processed, the jailer located $289 inside Thomas-Smith's mouth.

She reportedly had 14 $20 bills, one $5 bill, and four $1 bills in her mouth, according to the incident report.

