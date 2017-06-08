GR8 Job: Mother says law enforcement officers went above and beyond for her daughter

After a minor car accident, a mother praised Region 8 law enforcement officers for how they helped her daughter.

Amy Gathright and her daughter, Piper, were on their way to Region 8 Sunday when they had an accident near Marked Tree.

Arkansas State Trooper Fagan and Marked Tree Police Officer Aikens stopped to help.

Piper has a rare chromosome disorder called Duplication 15q Syndrome.

Gathright said after the accident they were both shook up, and she said the officers went above and beyond to make Piper comfortable.

“They made sure Piper was happy and entertained which kept me calm,” Gathright said. “They were amazing.”

Fagan and Aikens gave Piper a badge, bracelet, and let her experience the back of the patrol car.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android