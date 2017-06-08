Man accused of robbing bank found not guilty

The man accused of robbing a Blytheville bank in 2016, was found not guilty Thursday.

According to the Blytheville Circuit Court clerk, Maleke Dority was found not guilty in a directed verdict.

Mississippi County Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer ruled there was not enough evidence of a threat, shown or implied — an element of a robbery — and cleared Maleke Dority of charges.

Dority was accused of robbing Southern Bancorp on April 11, 2016.

In 2016, Captain Scott Adams said in a press release that bank employees told police a black man wearing a red and black jacket passed a note to an employee demanding all the money.

When workers opened the cash drawer, police say the man reached over the counter and stole approximately $60.

The thief then ran from the bank.

