Hospital promotes healthy living

The 4th annual NEA Baptist Farmers Market kicked off Thursday morning.

Director of Marketing for NEA Baptist Hospital Danial Reed said they want to promote a healthy lifestyle with the community.

“We are so excited to do this for our community,” Reed said. “And for our colleagues here at NEA Baptist. We invite vendors down to our parking lot to set up and sell their items. Our focus is really on healthy living. We want to give more access to healthy, fresh produce that’s local. We have healthy recipes, healthy information and some of the other markets will even have screenings. So, it’s really about healthy lifestyles and also about supporting our vendors.”

Reed said the farmers market is a great opportunity to put money back into the community.

“So, this event has many benefits,” Reed said. “Not only are we supporting our local vendors and local farmers, but we’re promoting healthy lifestyles. And really the benefit of eating healthy, fresh local produce is definitely a good benefit for your body and for your health.”

Annie Green has been a vendor at the farmers’ market for the past four years.

Green said she’s enjoyed the farmers market from the start.

“I have a large variety of gourmet jam and jellies,” Green said. “I’ve been here from day one. I was here when they started the market the first day. It’s a very good market. There’s a lot of very nice people that come out. The workers from the hospital, nurses, and doctors come out and it’s great to meet them and to sell our products.”

Reed said they had a great turnout.

“We’ve had a great response today,” Reed said. “We’ve had a lot of our colleagues come down to eat and shop. Plenty of people have been coming in. It’s a good turnout so far.”

The Farmers’ Market will take place the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in June and July.

It will take place from 7:30 a.m until 1 p.m.

If you are interested in participating, call (870) 936-8000 and ask for the Marketing Department.

