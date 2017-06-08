Police educate public on prescription drugs

Instead of throwing out old prescription drugs, Jonesboro police officers are asking you to hand them over.

Officers with the D.A.R.E. program were located Thursday at the NEA Baptist Farmer’s Market.

Corporal Kevin Foust with the JPD’s DARE Program said the Farmer’s Market was an opportunity to cross paths with more people.

“We’re here at the NEA Farmers Market today,” Foust said. “We’re doing a prescription take back until one o’clock. So, if anyone has any expired or unused prescription medication, you can come by our booth and bring it out here to us. We’ll take that and get it disposed of.”

Foust said the last thing you want to do is throw them in the trash.

“If you have any unused medication,” Foust said. “Anything expired that’s lying around, don’t throw it in the trash. Bring it out here to us. We’ll collect it and dispose of it properly.”

In addition to preventing misplacement of the drugs, officers were able to educate visitors about the dangers of prescription drugs.

“It was an opportunity for us to get to do this,” Foust said. “We do so many clinics a year and we started this last year with NEA Hospital. It’s a good opportunity for us to meet and talk with people. We’ve got flyers out here about prescription use and over the counter medication use. So, we’re getting to do a little education and it gives people an opportunity to bring in their expired or unused medicines.”

While throwing out prescription drugs might seem easier, Foust warned could cause some real problems.

“So, many people just leave them in their medicine cabinet,” Foust said. “And it gives an opportunity for them to get into the wrong hands. And this way, it doesn’t go back into our water system. It doesn’t get into the trash system or sanitation system where somebody might get their hands on it. Whether it might be a child or somebody whose abusing these things. So, it’s just a good, safe method to bring those things out here to us and then we’ll dispose of those properly.”

They’ll be back on June 22nd, and on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in July.

You can also go to the Jonesboro Police Department at 1001 Caraway Road.

There is a box in their parking lot as you enter that you can drop the prescription drugs in.

Jonesboro police officers also ask when dropping off the drugs that you put them in a clear plastic bag.

