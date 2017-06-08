JPD taking over probation services

There are changes planned for those on probation in Craighead County.

The Jonesboro Police Department is taking over all probation services for the district court.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler said this plan is in the best interest of people on probation because it does away with privatized services.

He said the prior service had a charge for everything while the new system will not have any monetary incentive to put a person on probation.

“You don’t have to pay to do your public service work,” Fowler said. “There is a time for you to get it done where it doesn’t cost you anything.”

Fowler said Jonesboro Police is in the hiring process now to get a probation officer.

The new program is expected to begin on July 1.

He said this is something that he and Judge David Boling wanted to get done as soon as they got elected.

