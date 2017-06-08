Building damaged during hit-and-run

Jonesboro police are looking for the person who damaged the Red Light Market on Johnson Avenue (Source: JPD)

Jonesboro police are looking for the person who mistook the gas for the brake Wednesday, backing into a building and causing damage.

According to surveillance video, a driver of a white Dodge Ram 1500 with tinted windows was seen in the parking lot of the Red Light Market on Johnson Avenue.

The video showed the driver backing up slowly, stopping then hitting reverse quickly and hitting the building.

Several of the bricks, as well as a hot water heater line and a gas meter were damaged in the accident.

The business' kitchen was closed Thursday as they waited for repairs to the building.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

