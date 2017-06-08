Crimestoppers: JPD searches for theft suspect

Jonesboro police need help locating this suspect. (Source: JPD)

Jonesboro police need your help in identifying a man.

JPD says the man is accused of stealing a woman's credit cards from her purse while at her work, and then using them at Target, JC Penny, Lowe's, Walgreens, and Walmart.

If you know who the suspect is, or have any information about the theft, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP.

