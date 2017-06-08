Fayetteville Hosts Most Attended NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Seven years after hosting its last NCAA Regional, Baum Stadium was the site of the most-attended regional during the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. A total of 67,704 fans were in attendance for the Fayetteville Regional which ranked first among the 16 host sites around the country. The regional also featured Missouri State, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts.

The fans in attendance at the Fayetteville Regional were treated to a weekend of games that featured seven games and five one-run decisions, including the final four games of the regional. More than 9,000 fans were in the seats for each of Arkansas’ five regional games with attendance surpassing the 10,000 mark in three of those contests. The Razorbacks’ opening game against Oral Roberts was played in front of 11,088 fans, the fifth-largest attendance in Baum Stadium history.

NCAA Regional Sites Games Total Attendance

Fayetteville, Ark. 7 67,704

Baton Rouge, La. 6 62,881

Lubbock, Texas 7 33,124

Hattiesburg, Miss. 7 29,550

Clemson, S.C. 7 28,498

Lexington, Ky. 7 23,558

Fort Worth, Texas 6 23,120

Tallahassee, Fla. 7 21,539

Houston, Texas 6 20,340

Corvallis, Ore. 6 20,058

Louisville, Ky. 6 17,707

Long Beach, Calif. 7 16,670

Chapel Hill, N.C. 6 16,166

Gainesville, Fla. 7 14,124

Stanford, Calif. 6 10,128

Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 8,997

Total 104 414,164

Through the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas is second in the nation in total attendance, closing out its home slate with 289,421 fans passing through the gates at Baum Stadium this season. There were six home games this year with 10,000 or more fans in attendance.

10,000+ Fans at Baum Stadium

11,827 vs No. 13 LSU – 4/8/17

11,088 vs Oral Roberts – 6/2/17

10,891 vs Miami (OH) – 2/18/17

10,741 vs No. 13 LSU – 4/7/17

10,527 vs No. 21 Missouri State – 6/5/17

10,369 vs No. 21 Missouri State – 6/3/17

The Razorbacks were hosting their sixth NCAA Regional in program history, and first since the 2010 season. Coming off a 26-29 campaign in 2016, head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks responded with a 45-19 record for the program’s seventh 40-win season in the past 10 years.

