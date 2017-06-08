Pair of A-State Golfers Capture Amateur Tournament Titles

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/8/17) – Andrew Huseman and Zan Luka Stirn, both All-Sun Belt Conference performers for the Arkansas State men’s golf team, claimed amateur tournament championships last weekend after recently completing their junior and freshman seasons, respectively, with the Red Wolves.

Huseman, a second team all-conference pick in 2016, won the Travis J. Habhab Amateur this past Sunday at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The Ankeny, Iowa, native claimed the title for a second consecutive year by shooting a 9-under, which was good enough to top second-place Kevin Ault by three strokes.

Stirn played in his first tournament since participating in the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, La. The Kranj, Slovenia, native completed play last Sunday as champion of the Memorial Giorgi Bordoni, held at the Franciacorta Golf Club in Corte Franca. The 2017 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year carded a 7-under 212 to defeat Marsala Alessandro by four strokes.

Huseman and Stirn helped lead the Red Wolves to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament match play semifinals for the second consecutive year in 2017. The Red Wolves posted a final No. 87 national ranking by GolfStat and claimed seven top-five finishes, including two tournament titles.

Huseman competed in all 11 tournaments last season for the Red Wolves, collecting three top-10 and seven top-25 finishes. Stirn saw action in nine outings, compiling seven top-25 and three top-10 finishes.