Erin Farmer Earns All-America Distinction

EUGENE, Ore. (6/8/17) – Arkansas State senior shot putter Erin Farmer earned All-America distinction with her performance at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

“Today did not go as we expected and I know Erin is disappointed as well,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “In saying that, she improved on last year’s performance by making the final. She’s had a great career and we are so proud of her and what she has accomplished at Arkansas State.”

Farmer ranked second after her first throw that measured 16.73m (54-10.75), but a foul on her second attempt saw her fall to ninth in the series results. She posted her best throw of the night on her third attempt with a mark of 16.82m (55-02.25) to rank eighth out of the nine finalists. Fouls on each of the final three attempts resulted in a ninth place finish, but Farmer improved upon her 10th place finish from last season.

A-State will have junior sprinter Jaylen Bacon in the finals of the 100-meter and 200-meter dash tomorrow night. Junior Tiaan Steenkamp will also compete for the Red Wolves in the high jump competition. The remaining schedule for the school-record six athletes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships is below.

A-State Schedule at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Wednesday, June 7

Cristian Ravar Ladislau | Hammer Throw | 65.33m (214-4) | 16th (2nd Team All-America)

Jaylen Bacon | 100-meter Dash | 10.02 | 5th (Advance to Final)

Jaylen Bacon | 200-meter Dash | 20.39 | 8th (Advance to Final)

Thursday, June 8

Erin Farmer | Shot Put | 16.82m (55-02.25) | 9th (2nd Team All-America)

Friday, June 9

7:00 PM (CT) – Tiaan Steenkamp | High Jump | Flight 1 of 1 | ESPN3

8:22 PM (CT) – Jaylen Bacon | 100-meter Dash | TBD | ESPN

9:07 PM (CT) – Jaylen Bacon | 200-meter Dash | TBD | ESPN

Saturday, June 10

5:05 PM (CT) – Calea Carr | Discus Throw | Flight 1 of 2

5:40 PM (CT) – Viktoriia Sadokhina | Triple Jump | Flight 1 of 2