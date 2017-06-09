Fire causes major damage to house in Parkin

A house sustained major damage as crews worked to put out a fire.

According to the Earle Fire Department, their firefighters were called to help battle a house fire in Parkin on Highway 75 north. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Photos shared on the department's Facebook page show the scene and the destruction.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause was not immediately released.

