Fire causes major damage to house in Parkin

Fire causes major damage to house in Parkin

(Source: Earle Fire Department via Facebook)
PARKIN, AR (KAIT) -

A house sustained major damage as crews worked to put out a fire.

According to the Earle Fire Department, their firefighters were called to help battle a house fire in Parkin on Highway 75 north. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Photos shared on the department's Facebook page show the scene and the destruction.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause was not immediately released.

