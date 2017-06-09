2 injured in Jonesboro crash, 1 airlifted

An air ambulance is requested to the scene of a crash on Caraway and Matthews in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, two people were injured in the crash. There is no word on their conditions right now.

One person is being airlifted to a hospital while the other is transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

We have a crew at the scene.

