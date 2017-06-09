Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: Paul Holmes, Jonesboro Police Dept.) (Source: Paul Holmes, Jonesboro Police Dept.)
(Source: Paul Holmes, Jonesboro Police Dept.) (Source: Paul Holmes, Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 38-year-old Kerri Pulver and 74-year-old Patsy Cunningham were injured in the crash near the intersection of Caraway and Matthews.

Pulver was northbound when her 2002 Nissan Maxima crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic and struck Cunningham's 2007 Lincoln MKZ head-on, the crash report stated.

While officers prepared a landing zone for a helicopter to take Cunningham to Regional One in Memphis, an officer reported finding a can of air duster in Pulver’s car.

The incident report stated Pulver had struck another vehicle and was “driving very erratically,” just before striking Cunningham’s car.

Pulver was taken to St. Bernards where officers attempted to get blood and urine samples. However, because Pulver was “in extreme pain” and unable to understand the officers’ request, they asked for and received a search warrant to have the blood drawn.

Pulver was also flown to Memphis.

The blood and urine samples have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. 

Investigators are awaiting the results of those tests. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Bond set for Blytheville murder suspect

    Bond set for Blytheville murder suspect

    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-11 14:30:22 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:31:59 GMT
    Travis Lamar Reed (Source: Blytheville Police Department)Travis Lamar Reed (Source: Blytheville Police Department)

    The man accused of shooting another man Saturday night made his first appearance in court on Monday.

    The man accused of shooting another man Saturday night made his first appearance in court on Monday.

  • Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash

    Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:26:35 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:16:22 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.

    Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.

  • Child airlifted to Memphis hospital following accident

    Child airlifted to Memphis hospital following accident

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:54:59 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:03:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Region 8 child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after being hit by a car in Paragould.

    A Region 8 child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after being hit by a car in Paragould.

    •   
Powered by Frankly