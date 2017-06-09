Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The man accused of shooting another man Saturday night made his first appearance in court on Monday.
The man accused of shooting another man Saturday night made his first appearance in court on Monday.
Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.
Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.
A Region 8 child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after being hit by a car in Paragould.
A Region 8 child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis after being hit by a car in Paragould.
Motorola recently started a study on integrating Craighead County’s fire radio system.
Motorola recently started a study on integrating Craighead County’s fire radio system.
Gas prices are at their lowest since 2005, according to one petroleum analyst.
Gas prices are at their lowest since 2005, according to one petroleum analyst.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.