Air duster found in woman's car following serious crash

Jonesboro police investigating a serious vehicle crash Friday morning that sent two women to the hospital say they found a can of air duster in the suspect’s car.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 38-year-old Kerri Pulver and 74-year-old Patsy Cunningham were injured in the crash near the intersection of Caraway and Matthews.

Pulver was northbound when her 2002 Nissan Maxima crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic and struck Cunningham's 2007 Lincoln MKZ head-on, the crash report stated.

While officers prepared a landing zone for a helicopter to take Cunningham to Regional One in Memphis, an officer reported finding a can of air duster in Pulver’s car.

The incident report stated Pulver had struck another vehicle and was “driving very erratically,” just before striking Cunningham’s car.

Pulver was taken to St. Bernards where officers attempted to get blood and urine samples. However, because Pulver was “in extreme pain” and unable to understand the officers’ request, they asked for and received a search warrant to have the blood drawn.

Pulver was also flown to Memphis.

The blood and urine samples have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

Investigators are awaiting the results of those tests. At this time, no charges have been filed.

