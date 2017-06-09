Free young eagle rides and more at annual spring fly-in

A special event in Jonesboro on Saturday for lovers of all things aviation.

Chapter 437 of the Experimental Aircraft Association is hosting the 23rd annual Spring Classic Fly-In on June 10.

Events include free young eagle rides from 7-11 a.m. for children between the ages of 8-17.

A parent or guardian must be present for young eagle rides.

Helicopter rides are also available starting at 9 a.m. and cost $25 per person.

From 12-2 p.m. there will be a FAA seminar tackling several topics including non-towered airport operation, light sport, agriculture, and more.

Tommy Palmer is the special guest and will be doing acrobatic maneuvers with his RV3 aircraft.

The fly-in will be held at the Classic Airstrip located 5 miles east of Jonesboro along Highway 18.

For more information, contact Mark Crabtree at 870-910-3185 or Richard Kincaid at 870-897-3675.

