16 arrested, pound of meth seized during roundup

Willard Jones (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Dept. via Vinelink)

State and local law enforcement officers arrested 16 people and seized more than a pound of meth Thursday in a multi-agency roundup.

Members of the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Batesville Police Department, Arkansas 16th Judicial Drug Task Force and Arkansas Probation and Parole, served multiple felony arrest warrants in the county and city limits of Batesville.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens said officers arrested 16 people and apprehended five felony parole absconders.

Investigators also made four felony drug arrests and seized more than $2,000 in drug money.

Officers arrested felony parole absconder Willard Jones in Cord after he led them on a brief police chase. When investigators took him into custody, they found approximately 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, Stephens said.

Jones is being held on suspicion of felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Also arrested on felony drug charges include Danna Holt, Christopher Holt, and Donnie Brandon, according to the sheriff's news release.

No other mugshots were available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android