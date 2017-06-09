Multiple crews called to Bono house fire

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Bono.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, the fire was reported at a home on the 2200-block of Highway 230 West in Bono.

Multiple agencies have been called to the scene for assistance.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android