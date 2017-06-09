Woman cited for leaving dog in hot truck

Even though the air temperature may be 79 degrees, it can be nearly 35 degrees warmer inside a vehicle.

That was the case Thursday afternoon when Jonesboro Animal Control Officer Eric Schmett responded to the 600-block of East Matthews regarding a dog locked in a pickup truck. He noted the vehicle was not running and the front windows were “slightly cracked.”

When Schmett arrived at 2:53 p.m. the outside temperature was 79 degrees.

Inside the truck, however, the dog was laying in the floorboard, panting. Schmett used a digital thermometer to measure the temperature inside the vehicle. It was 111 degrees.

Thirty minutes later, the dog’s owner returned to the vehicle.

Kimberly Pettit, 48, of Caraway, told Schmett she had been coming out to the vehicle “periodically” to check on the dog and let the air run.

Schmett informed her it was too hot outside to leave a dog in a truck with no air conditioning and the windows cracked.

He cited her with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

