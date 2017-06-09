Before you dine, check out this week's health inspections

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Before you head out to eat, check out this week's health inspections.
Even though the air temperature may be 79 degrees, it can be nearly 35 degrees warmer inside a vehicle.
State and local law enforcement officers arrested 16 people and seized more than a pound of meth Thursday in a multi-agency roundup.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Bono.
An air ambulance is requested to the scene of a crash on Caraway and Matthews in Jonesboro.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
