I-55 improvements require more overnight lane closures

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The City of Walnut Ridge will discuss the possibility of medical marijuana businesses coming to town at their June council meeting.
The City of Walnut Ridge will discuss the possibility of medical marijuana businesses coming to town at their June council meeting.
Travelers to and from Memphis can expect more lane closures as highway crews work to improve Interstate 55.
Travelers to and from Memphis can expect more lane closures as highway crews work to improve Interstate 55.
A special event in Jonesboro on Saturday for lovers of all things aviation.
A special event in Jonesboro on Saturday for lovers of all things aviation.
An air ambulance is requested to the scene of a crash on Caraway and Matthews in Jonesboro.
An air ambulance is requested to the scene of a crash on Caraway and Matthews in Jonesboro.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Bono.
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Bono.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.