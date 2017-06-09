Ty Cockfield Joins A-State Men’s Basketball Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/9/17) – Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced today that combo guard Ty Cockfield has signed his grant-in-aid agreement to join the program for the 2017-18 season.

“We are very fortunate to have a player like Ty come join us this summer,” Balado said. “After watching him play, I knew right away he would be a perfect fit for our program. His leadership, work ethic, talent and desire to win make him an integral part of our future success.”

Cockfield started all 32 games last season as a sophomore at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Ga. He helped the Chargers to a 32-2 record and a NJCAA National Tournament appearance by averaging 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. The 6-foot-1 guard shot 49 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and 78 percent from the charity stripe.

Cockfield spent his freshman campaign at Stetson University. He appeared in nine games and averaged seven points on 38 percent shooting. As a high school senior, Cockfield led Gainesville’s Johnson High to a 29-1 record and a state tournament appearance. He led the state of Georgia in scoring as a senior, averaging 28 points per game, gaining national attention after scoring 166 points in a four-game span, a stretch that included three 40-point efforts. During his senior year, he scored 30 or more points 13 times, including those three 40-point games. More than just an explosive scorer, Cockfield made 62 3-pointers while shooting better than 39 percent from beyond the arc as a senior. A First Team All-State selection, Cockfield also averaged 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.