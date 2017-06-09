City council to discuss possible medical marijuana facilities

The City of Walnut Ridge will discuss the possibility of medical marijuana businesses coming to town at their June council meeting.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he has been approached by 3 different people about bringing a cultivation facility to the town.

He has also been approached by one group about putting a medical marijuana dispensary in Walnut Ridge.

Mayor Snapp said he is bringing this issue before the city council on June 19 because applications for medical marijuana facilities will begin in July and wants the councilmen to know there is interest in the town.

He did say there might be an issue bringing either of the facilities to smaller towns like Walnut Ridge because of the minimum distance they must be from a school or church.

The law states that grow facilities must be at least 3,000 feet from churches, schools or daycares.

Dispensaries must be 1,500 feet away.

Snapp said given the town's size, it may be impossible for either project to come to town, but it's worth checking out.

