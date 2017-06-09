Jason Aldean coming to Verizon Arena

Jason Aldean is coming to Arkansas.

The country music singer’s “They Don’t Know Tour” will make a stop at the Verizon Arena in Little Rock on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver are also slated to appear.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m. Prices are $33.25, $58.28, and $73.25, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the Verizon Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

