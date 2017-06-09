Gov. Hutchinson names new ABC director

Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Mary Robin Casteel as the director of the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Casteel, who formerly served as a lawyer for ABC, had served as interim director since the departure of the former director, Gary “Bud” Roberts, in May.

“The ABC faces a number of challenges in the near future, and continuity of leadership will help ensure the success of the agency” Hutchinson was quoted as saying in a Friday news release. “Mary Robin has proven herself a capable leader and an authority on ABC operations. We’re glad she’s agreed to stay on.”

A licensed attorney, Casteel had previously submitted her resignation with plans to return to private practice. When Roberts resigned on May 26, Casteel agreed to serve as interim director.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the coming months related to medical marijuana, as well as the always busy work of regulating alcohol,” Casteel said. “But, we have a good team and I’m glad to remain a part of it.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android