Rector 4-H asks that city amend ordinance regarding show animals

Many kids in Rector's Cougar 4-H are hoping the city will amend an ordinance and allow them to keep their show animals in town.

The club began passing around a petition this week in hopes of amending a city ordinance which currently does not allow certain livestock in town.

"I show rabbits and I'd like to show a goat, but I don't have any land to keep a goat," member Bethany Yancey said.

Most of the club's members have to travel up to 10 miles out of town several times a day to feed their animals.

Unless a property owner has 2 acres of land they cannot keep livestock in town.

The club first planned to buy a piece of land just outside of town, but that didn't work out.

Now, the club is hoping members can keep their show animals in town.

"It's safer for the kids and it's better for the animals," said club volunteer Chrystal Parrish.

Many of the kids involved in the club say their animals would show better if they were kept at their homes.

"If you have a better bond then it makes them listen to you better and to get to know you better and to trust you better," said Makenna Parrish.

