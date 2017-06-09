Greene County OEM giving survey about disasters

Greene County's Office of Emergency Management is hoping to revive their Local Emergency Planning Committee.

OEM Director Erik Wright says he was speaking with different LEPC's across the country when he came across a survey.

He has reformatted a survey used in by an LEPC in Texas and is using it to assess how areas feel about disasters.

The county plans to use the data to create targeted outreach programs for the areas.

He says they plan to educate the community on disaster preparedness and the hazards of things like tornadoes after he analyzes the data.

"The theory is that I will see some sort of a pattern," said Wright. "People in Marmaduke, versus people in Walcott, versus Paragould will have different feelings about different types of disasters or emergencies."

Wright says the survey has been available since Wednesday.

He says he is hoping to analyze 100 responses and has already received over 50.

Any Greene County Resident can take the survey online.

Wright says it is free, anonymous, and a link is on the Greene County OEM Facebook page.

