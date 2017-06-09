Fire department aims for first lowered ISO rating in 12 years

One Region 8 fire department is making it their mission to lower their ISO rating for the first time in over 12 years.

According to Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn, their last ISO rating drop was barely approved in 2005.

"When we got our class 3 rating in 2005, we just barely, at the skin of our teeth got a 3," Gleghorn said. "So, if we had lost a piece of equipment or if we had not upgraded some equipment, we could've gone backward to a four. So, since then, since that point in 2007, we've been working hard."

In that 12 year timespan, the department has purchased two fire trucks and engine-pumpers.

A sales also passed back in 2006 that allowed the department to not only upgrade all of their equipment but also build a new fire station.

The department plans to meet with ISO representatives Monday for a four hour review.

Gleghorn said they expect to receive their new rating within the next couple of months.

