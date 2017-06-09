Downtown Newport hosts Portfest for first time

For the first time in downtown Newport, Portfest kicked off to the delight of many in Jackson County.

According to Mayor David Stewart, there are six open parking lots available, as well as Greenway Tractor Shuffle going through the farmers market parking lot and the Riceland parking area.

Stewart said officers with the Newport Police Dept., Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office, and the State Park Rangers will patrol the areas.

"They're mainly working the outside parts of the area and they're going to watch cars so everybody lock your cars," Stewart said. "We have plenty of security here and I think it's going to be a good weekend."

Portfest also offers a chance for local businesses to come out and use it as an opportunity to expand their business to those who live in and out of the area.

One restaurant employee said an event like Portfest is exactly what they need.

"It's very important for small businesses because we've been struggling throughout the past few years and its time for them to make a stand," Beverly Anderson said.

