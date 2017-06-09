Arkansas State shows off progress at Queretaro campus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas State shows off progress at Queretaro campus

(Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page) (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page)
(Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page) (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State University posted several pictures to their Facebook page Friday afternoon, showing off the progress of their ASU Queretaro campus.

Vice Rector Brad Rawlins shared pictures of the student union and the main academic building.

Classes at the Queretaro campus are scheduled to begin in Fall 2017.

For a look at other news involving the campus, click on this link.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two civil rights organizations sue over ID law

    Two civil rights organizations sue over ID law

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:56:57 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:59:45 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two civil rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri's new voter ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting.

    ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two civil rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri's new voter ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting.

  • City receives loan to help re-paint water tower

    City receives loan to help re-paint water tower

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:46:08 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:48:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Rector announced they will soon re-paint their water tower.

    The city of Rector announced they will soon re-paint their water tower.

  • Arkansas State shows off progress at Queretaro campus

    Arkansas State shows off progress at Queretaro campus

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:18:53 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:22:35 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page)(Source: Arkansas State University Facebook Page)

    Arkansas State University posted several pictures to their Facebook page Friday afternoon, showing off the progress of their ASU Queretaro campus.

    Arkansas State University posted several pictures to their Facebook page Friday afternoon, showing off the progress of their ASU Queretaro campus.

    •   
Powered by Frankly