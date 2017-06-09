City receives loan to help re-paint water tower

The city of Rector announced they will soon re-paint their water tower.

According to Mayor Theresa Roof, the tower's re-painting is long overdue.

The city recently received an approval for a loan that will allow workers to re-paint the tower.

The last time the tower was white washed was back in the 1990's.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android