Kids put their superhero skills to the test

Friday, children at the Miracle Kids Success Academy put their superhero skills to the test as they participated in superhero day.

According to Jessie Tyer with Miracle Kids, this is a part of their themed Fridays they plan to have for the children throughout this summer.

The children blew bubbles using their superhero breath, played tug of war using their superhero strength, detonated bombs by popping bubble wrap, and participated web wars using silly string.

Captain America even made an appearance.

For a look at their upcoming events for the rest of the summer, visit their Facebook page.

