Two tractors destroyed in theft, repairs near $200,000

One family farm is out nearly $200,000 after someone stole two tractors from the Ronnie Simmons Farm and took them on a joyride.

It happened on Tuesday, May 30 on Caine Road and Highway 86.

Jenny Simmons said her and her husband received a call from Prairie Co. Sheriff Rick Pittman.

"From our understanding, both tractors are totaled," said Jenny Simmons, part owner of the Ronnie Simmons Farm.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Derrick Whitaker and a 13-year-old went to the farm and took a John Deere tractor.

Authorities also said the two suspects came two days before the thefts and fired pistols on the property.

After the first tractor got stuck in the mud, the two reportedly stole a Case tractor and ran over 25 mailboxes before crashing it into a creek.

The family said they'll now have to put in an extra 20 work hours a week to make up for the loss.

"Went down to the creek and the bridge, and the 13-year-old got off and drove the case in the creek," Prairie Co. Sheriff Rick Hackman said. "They took the key out and walked back home."

Whittaker faces multiple charges including felony theft and endangering the welfare of a minor.

